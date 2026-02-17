India Moves Forward On Rafale Jet Deal With France

The Defence Acquisition Council has approved a proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, with 90 of these to be manufactured in India. The decision comes ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in bilateral engagements. The sixth annual India-France defence dialogue is also set to take place, focusing on expanding industrial collaboration and reviewing ongoing defence cooperation.
According to The Indian Express, the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared the Rafale procurement proposal just days before President Macron’s arrival. Of the 114 jets, 90 are to be produced domestically with at least 50% indigenous content, marking a significant step in India’s efforts to boost local manufacturing in the defence sector.
As reported by Hindustan Times, President Macron landed in Mumbai on 17 February 2026, beginning a three-day visit. He was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The agenda includes discussions on artificial intelligence cooperation and the potential multibillion-dollar Rafale deal, as well as participation in the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the sixth annual India-France defence dialogue will be co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin in Bengaluru. The meeting will review bilateral defence cooperation, with a focus on industrial collaboration and the renewal of a defence cooperation agreement for another decade. An MoU on joint manufacturing of Hammer missiles is also expected to be signed.
“We are rapidly moving towards the design and development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). We have made numerous attempts in the past to achieve expertise in the field of aero engines. Now, the time has come to complete those efforts,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, as quoted in the official briefing.
Traffic advisories were issued in Mumbai due to VVIP movements related to the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 event, which President Macron and Prime Minister Modi are scheduled to inaugurate. The event is expected to bring together business leaders, researchers, and innovators from both countries, further strengthening bilateral ties.
The Rafale procurement is part of a broader modernisation initiative for the Indian Air Force, which also includes the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the acquisition of additional surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. Coverage revealed that the AMCA project aims to produce over 125 fifth-generation stealth fighters, with several Indian consortia shortlisted for prototype development.
India’s push for indigenous defence manufacturing was emphasised during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment in Bengaluru, where he urged scientists to accelerate the development of advanced military technologies. The focus on self-reliance was reiterated as details emerged from the ongoing defence dialogue preparations.
“Whether it was communication systems, surveillance equipment, or attack weapons, everything was indigenous. This boosted the morale of our soldiers and instilled pride among citizens,” Rajnath Singh said, highlighting the importance of domestic capability in defence.
President Macron’s visit and the associated defence agreements are expected to further deepen the strategic partnership between India and France. The reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian and French military establishments is also anticipated, according to official statements.
