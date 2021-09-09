Deadline for IT Return Filing Deadline for FY 2020-21 Extended to 31 December
The Finance Ministry said that the decision is owing to difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended deadlines for several compliances, including for filing of Income Tax returns for the Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22.
The due date of furnishing of returns of income for the assessment year 2021-22 has been extended to 31 December 2021 from 30 September.
In a statement, the finance ministry said that the decision has been taken after consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
It has also decided that the due date of furnishing of audit report under any provision of the Act for the previous year 2020-21 has been extended to 15 January 2022.
The due date of furnishing report from an accountant by persons entering into international transaction or specified domestic transaction under section 92E of the Act for the previous year 2020-21, is now 31 January 2022.
The IT Department has also decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the AY 2021-22, to 15 February 2022, among several other extensions.
The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was earlier 31 December 2021 has also been extended to 28 February 2022.
The due date of furnishing of belated or revised return of Income for the AY 2021-22 has been further extended to 31 March 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.