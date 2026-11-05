Imran Khan's Cousin Now Faces OCI Heat Over SIR Protests

Imran Khan issued a public apology following the SIR protest, which had drawn significant attention to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In the aftermath, scrutiny has reportedly increased regarding the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status of his cousin. The developments have occurred amid heightened debate over the SIR process and its impact on voter inclusion and legal compliance.
As noted in an article by Maktoob Media, the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified that voters removed during the SIR process can reapply for inclusion in the electoral roll using Form 6 without fear of prosecution, even if they were previously enrolled. This clarification was issued to address concerns that submitting Form 6 could be construed as making a false declaration, which had led to apprehension among affected individuals.
According to Hindustan Times, protests against the SIR process have been ongoing, with opposition leaders raising concerns about the exclusion of voters and the transparency of the electoral revision. The issue has become a focal point for political mobilisation, with calls for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demands for greater accountability in the revision process.
Further details emerged regarding the ECI’s procedural changes, including the separation of Form 6 and its accompanying declaration in states undergoing SIR. The move was intended to streamline the process and reduce confusion among applicants, particularly those whose names were missing from the draft rolls but who had previously been enrolled.
“The submission of Form 6 in such circumstances is, therefore, for the purpose of inclusion in the electoral roll under SIR or afterwards and is not, by itself, false merely because the elector was previously enrolled,” the ECI communication stated.
In the context of these administrative changes, coverage revealed that public officials have been issuing apologies for measures perceived as disruptive but necessary, reflecting a broader trend of government responses to public discontent during regulatory transitions.
Political reactions following protests have included calls for procedural clarity and assurances that legal protections will be upheld for those affected by the SIR process. The scrutiny of OCI status in high-profile cases, such as that of Imran Khan’s cousin, has highlighted the intersection of electoral regulations and citizenship documentation.
Recent developments at the end of the SIR protest cycle have also seen law enforcement and administrative authorities taking steps to manage public demonstrations and address grievances related to both electoral and citizenship issues.
“After asking voters to sign a false declaration, the ECI is now giving them protection from legal consequences – after the fact. This is how poorly thought through the SIR process has been,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, as quoted in the clarification debate.
Broader implications were discussed in the context of international cases, where legal and administrative scrutiny following protests has led to significant consequences for individuals and their associates, underscoring the importance of due process and transparent communication by authorities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.