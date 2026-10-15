Actor Imran Khan, OCI Cardholder, Ordered To Leave India After Mumbai Protests

Actor Imran Khan, a United States citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was issued a notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai, directing him to leave India by 28 October 2026. The notice followed his participation in a protest at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai, on 10 October, which called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Khan was detained at the protest, and the action against him was initiated after a complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya.