Actor Imran Khan, OCI Cardholder, Ordered To Leave India After Mumbai Protests

Actor Imran Khan, a United States citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was issued a notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai, directing him to leave India by 28 October 2026. The notice followed his participation in a protest at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai, on 10 October, which called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Khan was detained at the protest, and the action against him was initiated after a complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya.
According to Deccan Herald, the Mumbai Police cited alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, specifically Sections 7 and 29, which empower authorities to regulate the presence and removal of foreign nationals. Imran Khan, as an OCI cardholder, is considered a foreign national under Indian law and is subject to these provisions.
As reported by The Indian Express, Kirit Somaiya’s complaint to the police alleged that Khan’s participation in the protest constituted a breach of the Foreigners Act. The complaint was forwarded to the FRRO, which then issued the exit notice. The FRRO’s action was described by Somaiya as a move to “set an example” for other foreign nationals regarding participation in political activities in India.
Coverage revealed that the OCI scheme, introduced in 2005, grants eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin a lifelong, multiple-entry visa and certain privileges, but does not confer Indian citizenship or political rights. OCI cardholders cannot vote, contest elections, or hold constitutional positions, and their participation in political activities is restricted under Indian law.
The legal framework for removal of foreign nationals, including OCI cardholders, is outlined in the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Analysis showed that Section 29 allows the government to direct the removal of a foreigner for violating any provision of the Act or based on an adverse security report. Section 7 empowers authorities to regulate or restrict the entry, departure, or continued presence of foreign nationals in India.
"Imran Khan holds foreign citizenship and isn't an Indian national. Under relevant provisions of the Foreigners/Immigration Act, foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or political activities on Indian soil," a police official stated, as cited by multiple sources.
At the protest, Imran Khan stated that he was present in his individual capacity as a Mumbai resident and not as a representative of any organisation. Reporting indicated that Khan questioned the restriction of movement and suppression of voices, clarifying he had no specific demands and was not affiliated with any group.
The complaint against Khan was filed at Gamdevi police station and subsequently referred to the FRRO. Details confirmed that the FRRO notice cited his US citizenship and alleged violation of the Foreigners Act as grounds for the directive to leave India by the specified date.
While the OCI framework does not explicitly prohibit attending every public protest, further examination clarified that Article 19 rights to free speech and assembly are reserved for Indian citizens. The absence of these rights for foreign nationals means their participation in political demonstrations can be restricted or penalised under immigration laws.
"I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here," Imran Khan said at the protest.
Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955, also allows for cancellation of OCI registration on grounds such as actions prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. Additional context highlighted that the legal process for cancellation and removal are distinct, and each case depends on the specific grounds and procedures invoked by authorities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.