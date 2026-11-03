Imran Khan Apologises After Bombay High Court Rebuke Over Protest

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, tendered an unconditional apology before the Bombay High Court on 2 November 2026 for participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The court observed that OCI cardholders do not possess the same rights as Indian citizens, specifically the right to protest, and required Khan to submit an undertaking that he would refrain from future protests. The court has kept the 'Leave India Notice' against him in abeyance until 7 December 2026.