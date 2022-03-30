IL&FS Group Resolves Debt of Rs 55K Crore, CS Rajan to be New Chairman & MD

Consequently, out of the 347 entities under IL&FS Group as of October 2018, a total of 246 entities stand resolved leaving only 101 entities to be resolved in the next financial year.

"An application has been filed with Hon'ble NCLAT for undertaking interim distribution of Rs 16,000 crore of cash and InvIT units available across the Group.

"Over 75 per cent of this would be distributed to creditors of three large holding companies – IL&FS, IFIN and ITNL – which have a large base of public fund creditors."