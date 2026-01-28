IIT Delhi Sets Up Committee Over Caste Conference After Right-Wing Campaign

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has established a fact-finding committee following concerns raised about a conference on caste and race held on its campus in January 2026. The conference, titled “Critical Philosophy of Caste and Race (CPCR3): Celebrating 25 Years of Durban: Indian Contributions to Combatting Caste and Racism,” took place between 16 and 18 January and included participation from scholars and activists from India and abroad. The institute has stated that it will review the organisation and content of the event, as well as adherence to institutional protocols.