21-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide at IIT Bombay, Second Death in Last 6 Months

A 21-year-old student Naman Agarwal of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay reportedly died by suicide in the early hours of 4 February 2026 after falling from the terrace of a hostel building on campus.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 am. Naman Agarwal, a second-year BTech civil engineering student, was found critically injured by students and a security guard. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police have registered an accidental death report and initiated an inquiry.

A student body at IIT Bombay called APPSC (Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle) claimed that it was the second death by suicide in the last six months.