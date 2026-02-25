Ex-IDFC First Bank Manager Among Four Arrested In ₹590-Crore Scam

Haryana’s State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested four individuals, including a former manager and ex-employee of IDFC First Bank, in connection with a ₹590-crore fraud involving government accounts. The arrests followed the registration of an FIR and the formation of a special investigation team.

The case centres on unauthorised transactions and suspected forgery related to Haryana government funds deposited in IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.