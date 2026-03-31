IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Becomes Mumbai BMC's First Woman Commissioner

Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), making her the first woman to lead India’s richest civic body. The 55-year-old Indian Administrative Service officer assumed charge on 31 March 2026, succeeding Bhushan Gagrani, who retired the same day. Her appointment follows the recent civic elections, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party form the municipal government with support from the Shiv Sena.
According to Hindustan Times, Ashwini Bhide is a 1995-batch IAS officer known for her extensive experience in urban administration and infrastructure projects. She has previously served as additional chief secretary in the chief minister’s office and continues to head the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, overseeing major metro expansion work in the city.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Bhide’s career includes significant roles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, where she contributed to projects such as the Eastern Freeway, Milan subway flyover, and the city’s skywalk network. She is widely recognised for her leadership in executing the 33.5-kilometre underground Metro Line 3, connecting Colaba to SEEPZ.
Coverage revealed that Bhide’s tenure at the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation was marked by her handling of the controversial Aarey car shed project. The proposal to build the metro depot in Aarey Colony faced strong opposition from environmentalists due to its proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, leading to a temporary halt during the previous government’s tenure.
Her leadership was instrumental in reviving the Metro Line 3 project after the change in political leadership in 2022 as reporting indicated. Bhide was brought back to head the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, where she played a key role in resuming and advancing the project’s completion.
“Ashwini Bhide is widely recognised in Mumbai’s administrative and infrastructure circles as the ‘Metro Woman of Mumbai’,” the reports noted, referencing her pivotal role in the city’s metro expansion.
Her administrative career began in Kolhapur, and she has served as CEO of the Nagpur and Sindhudurg zilla parishads, as well as holding positions at Raj Bhavan and within the BMC itself. She is known for her ability to manage complex assignments and for her pragmatic approach to urban governance as analysis showed.
Her appointment comes after internal deliberations among senior state officials. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held discussions to finalise the successor to Bhushan Gagrani, with Bhide’s administrative track record and project execution cited as key factors in her selection as details emerged.
“Her combination of administrative experience, high-visibility project execution, and a reputation for efficiency appears to have positioned her as a leading candidate,” a source familiar with the appointment process stated.
Other contenders for the post included Aseem Gupta, Vikas Kharge, and Milind Mhaiskar, all senior IAS officers with significant experience in urban development. However, Bhide’s leadership in infrastructure and her previous roles within the BMC were decisive in her appointment according to further coverage.
Her appointment is seen as a significant milestone for gender representation in civic administration, as she becomes the first woman to head the BMC since Independence as confirmed in reports.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.