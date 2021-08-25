ADVERTISEMENT

IAF MiG-21 Bison Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Rajasthan, Pilot Ejects Safely

IAF in a tweet said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IAF MiG-21 Aircraft crashes near Barmer, Rajasthan on 25 August.</p></div>
A MiG-21 fighter jet, on a training sortie, crashed near a village in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, 25 August, evening but the pilot managed to eject safely, the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF, in a tweet said: "At around 1730 hrs today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely."

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," it said.

As per the information, the IAF plane came crashing down near Matasar Bhoortiya village, leaving the impact spot and the area around it devastated.

The villagers, as well as a police team, rushed to the spot to offer help.

