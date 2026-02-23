Indian Air Force Grounds Entire Tejas Fleet After Third Crash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded its entire fleet of Tejas light combat aircraft following a recent accident at a frontline airbase. The incident, which occurred on 7 February 2026, involved a Tejas jet overshooting the runway during a training sortie due to a suspected brake failure.
The pilot ejected safely and was unharmed, but the aircraft sustained significant structural damage. This marks the third major accident involving the Tejas since its induction in 2015.
According to Financial Express, the IAF’s decision to ground all operational Tejas jets is intended to facilitate a thorough technical investigation into the cause of the latest crash. The aircraft involved was one of 32 single-seat Tejas jets delivered to the IAF by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The move comes amid ongoing delays in the delivery of the upgraded Mk1A variant, which is central to India’s defence modernisation plans.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the February incident is the third such event since the Tejas entered service. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024, and the second took place during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, resulting in the death of the pilot. The IAF has not yet issued an official statement regarding the most recent accident or the status of the ongoing investigation.
Following reports, the entire fleet of approximately 30 Tejas jets has been grounded to allow for comprehensive technical scrutiny. The latest accident occurred as the aircraft was returning from a training sortie, and preliminary findings suggest a suspected brake failure led to the runway excursion. The pilot’s safe ejection prevented any injuries, but the airframe was declared unserviceable.
The Tejas programme has faced multiple challenges, including delays in the supply of aero engines by GE Aerospace and missed deadlines by HAL for the delivery of the Mk1A variant. In February 2021, the Defence Ministry signed a ₹48,000 crore contract with HAL for 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets, and in September 2025, an additional deal worth ₹62,370 crore was finalised for 97 more aircraft. Analysis showed that these procurement delays have compounded operational challenges for the IAF.
The IAF has grounded the entire fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas jets to carry out an extensive technical scrutiny, the sources said.
Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter designed for air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions. The aircraft is a key component of India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Coverage revealed that despite the recent accidents, there is no official confirmation of a design flaw, and the IAF is expected to release preliminary findings after the technical probe concludes.
Procurement and delivery issues have been further complicated by the need for extensive technical checks after each incident. The IAF’s current Tejas fleet remains grounded as details emerged from the ongoing investigation, with operational readiness under review until the cause of the latest crash is fully established.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.