Indian Air Force Grounds Entire Tejas Fleet After Third Crash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded its entire fleet of Tejas light combat aircraft following a recent accident at a frontline airbase. The incident, which occurred on 7 February 2026, involved a Tejas jet overshooting the runway during a training sortie due to a suspected brake failure.

The pilot ejected safely and was unharmed, but the aircraft sustained significant structural damage. This marks the third major accident involving the Tejas since its induction in 2015.