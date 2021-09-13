I-Core Chit Fund Case: Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Interrogated by CBI

When asked about his alleged involvement with the group, Chatterjee said, "It is not my responsibility to find out which is a chit-fund group and for that there are agencies like SEBI, ED and CBI. It is their responsibility. I have done my job."



Chatterjee informed that the CBI had asked him to go to their office but he informed that it was not possible for him to go there and so they came here. "I have cooperated with them to the best of my ability and will be doing so in future. They have shown the courtesy to come here and I have done my part by cooperating with them," he added.