Hyderabad SIR Sees 19.4 Lakh Voters Deleted, 40.7% Muslim Names

As reported by undefined, the share of Muslim deletions varied sharply between constituencies, from 12.1% in Secunderabad Cantonment to 85.9% in Bahadurpura. The study notes that 19.8% of Muslim deletions were marked “untraceable/absent”, compared with 16% among non-Muslim voters. Researchers caution that religion-wise electorate data is not available from the Election Commission, so the figures are based on name analysis and should be treated as upper-bound estimates.