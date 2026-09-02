Hyderabad SIR Sees 19.4 Lakh Voters Deleted, 40.7% Muslim Names

Nearly 19.4 lakh electors across Hyderabad’s 15 Assembly constituencies have been marked for deletion under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This figure represents approximately 46.1% of the January 2023 electoral roll and exceeds the winning margins in all 15 constituencies. Of those listed for deletion, 40.7% have Muslim names, according to a preliminary analysis by the Sabar Institute and Constitutional Guardians Forum. The deletions amount to 89% of the total votes polled in the 2023 Assembly election.
According to Maktoob Media, the analysis found 1,941,444 electors listed for deletion across 4,094 polling parts. The majority, 69.3%, were classified as permanently shifted, while 17.5% were marked “Untraceable/Absent”, 5.1% as deceased, and 5.1% as “Already enrolled” elsewhere. The report highlights that the burden of documentation and verification falls disproportionately on groups such as migrant workers, women, students, elderly, persons with disabilities, and third-gender electors.
As reported by undefined, the share of Muslim deletions varied sharply between constituencies, from 12.1% in Secunderabad Cantonment to 85.9% in Bahadurpura. The study notes that 19.8% of Muslim deletions were marked “untraceable/absent”, compared with 16% among non-Muslim voters. Researchers caution that religion-wise electorate data is not available from the Election Commission, so the figures are based on name analysis and should be treated as upper-bound estimates.
In several constituencies, the number of voters deleted exceeded the total votes polled in the 2023 Assembly elections. For example, Malakpet saw 147,799 deletions compared to 132,024 votes polled, and Yakutpura had 154,982 deletions against 140,434 votes cast. Analysis showed that these discrepancies have led to demands for a probe, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy writing to the Election Commission of India seeking additional time for the revision process and raising concerns about the adequacy of documentation requirements for affected groups.
“Accuracy must be accompanied by transparency, accountability, accessible appeals, legal aid and protection against wrongful exclusion,” the Sabar Institute report stated.
Women constitute 47.8% of all deletions, closely matching their share in the January 2023 roll, but among Muslim deletions, women account for 49.5%. The report also records 165 transgender electors among those marked for deletion, highlighting the challenges faced by groups with limited documentation. Coverage revealed that the scale of deletions has raised concerns about procedural fairness and the right to political participation, with calls for greater transparency and independent scrutiny of the SIR process.
The Sabar Institute emphasised that removal from the electoral roll does not cancel citizenship or legal entitlement to public services, but exclusion can create additional administrative burdens. Reporting indicated that electoral documents are often required for access to government schemes, education, and other services, making wrongful deletions particularly consequential for vulnerable populations.
“This places the question of electoral-roll accuracy alongside another fundamental issue: what safeguards exist to prevent an administrative error from becoming an effective denial of political participation?” the organisation said.
The report calls for independent, countrywide scrutiny of the SIR, including audits of deletions, appeals, adjudication delays, and the use of algorithms in the revision process. Further examination is recommended, especially in constituencies and categories where “Untraceable/Absent” deletions are concentrated, to ensure that accuracy in electoral rolls does not come at the expense of due process and accountability.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.