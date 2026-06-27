'Unprecedented Honour': Trump Thanks India After Hyderabad Road Named After Him

On 27 June 2026, a road adjacent to the US Consulate in Hyderabad was officially renamed ‘Donald Trump Avenue’ by the Telangana government. The renaming was part of the Freedom 250 celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. The ceremony was attended by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, and US Consul General Laura Williams. The newly named road is located in Hyderabad’s Financial District, near major American technology company offices.
According to Financial Express, Donald Trump expressed gratitude for the gesture, calling it an “unprecedented honour.” He shared a photograph from the unveiling ceremony on his Truth Social platform, stating, “The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Telangana government described the renaming as a tribute to the United States and recognition of Hyderabad’s growing role in US-India relations. The road, previously known as US Consulate Road, is situated near the offices of Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. The US Consulate General Hyderabad called the event a “historic moment” and thanked the people of Telangana for the recognition.
Diplomats, senior government officials, and industry leaders attended the ceremony, which was part of broader efforts to create globally recognised landmarks in Hyderabad. Coverage revealed that the renaming followed recent meetings between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including discussions on trade and strategic ties.
In his remarks, US Ambassador Sergio Gor highlighted Hyderabad’s “high-speed trajectory” in the India-US partnership, referencing sectors from technology to defence. He described the relationship as “strong” and “respectful,” and noted the significance of the gesture in the context of ongoing diplomatic engagement. The decision to rename the road was first announced by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in December 2025, as analysis showed it was intended to celebrate Hyderabad’s role as a global hub for technology and investment.
“The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
The move has drawn criticism from opposition parties. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned the Telangana government’s decision, referencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s previous statements about Donald Trump’s impact on Indian interests. Reporting indicated that Poonawalla highlighted perceived contradictions between Congress’s national stance and the Telangana government’s actions.
The renaming comes amid ongoing trade discussions between India and the United States. Recent surveys have shown a decline in Indian public confidence in Donald Trump and a rise in unfavourable views of the United States, despite official efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
Trump’s visit to India and related diplomatic activities have occurred alongside broader US-India initiatives, including the Freedom 250 outreach campaign. Earlier in 2026, auto-rickshaws in New Delhi displayed posters of Trump as part of these celebrations, though some were later removed following public criticism after a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman. The Hyderabad road renaming, however, proceeded as planned as details emerged.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor stated, “Hyderabad shows the high-speed trajectory of the India-US partnership, from HITEC City to aerospace and defence.”
While the renaming of the road has been positioned as a symbol of growing US-India cooperation, it has also highlighted differing political perspectives within India. The event underscores the complex interplay between diplomatic gestures, public opinion, and domestic political dynamics in the current context.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.