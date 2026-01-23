Homebound Misses Oscar Nomination Amid Fierce International Competition

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. Despite making it to the shortlist of 15 films, Homebound did not advance to the final five nominees.
The selected films in this category were The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirât (Spain), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia). This marks another year without an Indian film in the final nominations for this category.
According to The Indian Express, Homebound’s Oscar campaign ended at the nomination stage despite its earlier success at international festivals, including a premiere at Cannes. The film’s exclusion came amid particularly strong global competition, with The Secret Agent from Brazil and other acclaimed films securing the final spots.
Karan Johar expressed pride in the film’s journey, stating on social media, “Proud! Love you @neerajghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!” Neeraj Ghaywan responded by thanking Johar for his unwavering support throughout the campaign.
Homebound was inspired by a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer and depicted the struggles of two friends during the COVID-19 lockdown. The film’s producers emphasized that their focus was on the film’s message and credibility rather than financial gain, with Karan Johar highlighting the significant costs and challenges of Oscar campaigning.
Live updates confirmed that Homebound’s omission meant India’s long wait for another nomination in this category continues, with the last being Lagaan in 2002. The announcement also noted that Sinners led the overall nominations with 16 nods, while Homebound did not make the final cut.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.