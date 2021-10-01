Hindustan Motors Retrenched Workers on Indefinite Protest; Demand Land or Job

"After a decade of protests another batch of 82 workers were hired as trainees in 1997," Srinivasan said.



Srinivasan and Ismail said Hindustan Motors confirmed the trainee workers only after 10 years.

Hindustan Motors hived off a sizeable portion of the land for its car plant to roll out Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's models like Lancer and Pajero. And some workers of the Hindustan Motors' earthmoving equipment division were transferred to the car plant.

Few years later, the Indian company transferred the plant to Hindustan Finance Corporation and then to PCA Automobiles while sending out permanent and contract workers.

Hindustan Motors sold its earthmoving equipment division (that made dumpers, loaders and others) to Caterpillar, US.

Barring the 22 workers whose grandfathers had given their land to the factory and some others, the majority of the permanent workers had agreed to take lump sum compensation from Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation.