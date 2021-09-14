'Hindi Not Competing With Any Other Regional Language': Amit Shah

Addressing the gathering, Shah also said that one should not hesitate speaking in their own language, it was not a matter of embarrassment. Many of our freedom fighters including Gandhi ji advocated to promote Hindi. "If the Prime Minister can speak Hindi on international forums, what are we embarrassed about? Gone are the days when speaking in Hindi was a matter of embarrassment," he said.

The home minister also distributed awards and prizes to the various persons, organisations for promoting Hindi and Rajbhasha.