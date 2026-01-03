Himachal Student's Death by Ragging: 4 Students, Professor Booked

Four women students were booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, while a professor was booked for sexual harassment after a 19-year-old student from a government college in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, died on 26 December 2025.
The student’s death followed allegations of ragging by senior students and sexual harassment by a college professor. Police registered a case after a complaint from the student’s father, and multiple agencies have since initiated investigations into the circumstances leading to her death.
According to The Indian Express, the FIR was registered after the student’s father reported that his daughter, a second-year BA student, was assaulted by three seniors and subjected to obscene acts by the professor. The father stated that the family had previously complained to the college administration about ragging, but no action was taken.
As reported by Hindustan Times, a video surfaced showing the student in hospital, where she described the alleged harassment. In the video, she accused the professor of indecent acts, mental harassment, and intimidation. The police confirmed that medical records, video evidence, and statements are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the FIR was registered under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.
The police stated that the matter is under investigation and that the accused will be questioned. The case gained further attention after the video, reportedly filmed by the student before her death, was circulated online.
“It would be premature to draw any conclusions without an in-depth investigation. Earlier, a complaint was submitted through the Anti-Ragging Helpline, but it did not mention allegations of sexual harassment, which were included in the fresh complaint lodged through the CM Helpline,” Kangra SP Ashok Rattan said.
This report highlighted, the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission sought a report on the incident, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) formed a fact-finding committee. UGC officials stated that student safety is paramount and assured that those responsible would face stringent action.
The victim’s father alleged that casteist remarks were made against his daughter and that she had faced similar treatment in her first year, leading to depression.
The details of the student’s academic history and the timeline of events were further clarified as this report noted. The student enrolled in 2024, failed her first-year examination, and stopped attending college after July 2025. Her name was removed from the college rolls in August 2025. She reportedly visited the college again in September seeking admission but was told she would need to clear re-evaluation to proceed to the second year.
The college authorities stated that no complaints regarding ragging or sexual harassment were received before the student’s death as this article mentioned. The principal said the victim had not attended college since July 2025, and no issues were reported to the anti-ragging committee. The matter is now under police investigation.
This report mentioned, former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and a delegation from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded a high-level and impartial investigation. They called for all aspects of the case, including possible caste-based discrimination, to be thoroughly examined.
The police noted that the first complaint was received on the Chief Minister’s helpline on 20 December, which did not mention sexual harassment. A subsequent complaint on 31 December included these allegations, leading to the immediate registration of an FIR this news report said. The investigation is ongoing, with all medical and treatment records under review.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.