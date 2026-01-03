Himachal Student's Death by Ragging: 4 Students, Professor Booked

Four women students were booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, while a professor was booked for sexual harassment after a 19-year-old student from a government college in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, died on 26 December 2025.

The student’s death followed allegations of ragging by senior students and sexual harassment by a college professor. Police registered a case after a complaint from the student’s father, and multiple agencies have since initiated investigations into the circumstances leading to her death.