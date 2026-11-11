Hijack Alert Issued Before Air India Kolkata-Mumbai Flight

An alert for a possible hijack was sent just before an Air India flight scheduled to depart from Kolkata to Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred prior to takeoff, prompting immediate action from airport authorities. Passengers and crew were held back as security protocols were activated. The flight remained grounded while officials conducted thorough checks to ensure the safety of all on board. No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.
According to Hindustan Times, aviation security measures have been heightened in recent months, with airlines and airports across India reviewing emergency response protocols. The alert led to a coordinated response involving airport security, local police, and airline officials, who worked together to assess the situation and clear the aircraft for further operations.
As reported by The Indian Express, passengers were informed about the delay and were asked to remain calm while authorities conducted necessary checks. The airline provided updates to those affected, ensuring that all safety procedures were followed as per standard operating guidelines. The incident caused a temporary disruption in the flight schedule at Kolkata airport.
Coverage revealed that after the alert was investigated and no credible threat was found, the flight was eventually cleared for departure. Passengers were re-screened, and baggage was thoroughly checked before boarding resumed. Authorities stated that the alert was treated with utmost seriousness, and all protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the process.
"The safety of passengers and crew is our top priority. All necessary checks were completed before the flight was allowed to proceed," an official involved in the operation stated.
Security officials at the airport confirmed that such alerts, though rare, are handled with comprehensive procedures to minimise risk. Analysis showed that the incident did not result in any harm, and normal operations resumed after the situation was resolved. The authorities have not disclosed the source of the alert, citing ongoing security reviews.
Further updates on the incident were provided as the day progressed, with reporting indicated that additional security measures may be implemented at major airports in the coming weeks. Passengers are advised to cooperate with security personnel and allow extra time for check-in and boarding procedures.
"We urge all travellers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities," a spokesperson said.
While the incident caused inconvenience to passengers, officials emphasised that the swift response demonstrated the effectiveness of current security protocols. Details emerged that the airline and airport authorities are reviewing the event to identify any areas for improvement in emergency preparedness and passenger communication.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.