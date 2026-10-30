Helicopter With Six On Board Crashes Near Joshimath, Uttarakhand

On 30 October 2026, a helicopter carrying six individuals, including five passengers and a pilot, crashed near Chaien village close to Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The aircraft was travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun when it lost contact with authorities. District administration and disaster response teams initiated a joint rescue operation, and instructions were given to airlift any seriously injured persons for advanced medical care. The incident occurred amid challenging weather conditions in the region.
According to Deccan Herald, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the crash and stated that he was closely monitoring the situation. The district administration deployed an additional helicopter with an aerial search team to locate the missing aircraft and support ongoing rescue efforts.
As reported by The Indian Express, the India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for Chamoli district on the day of the incident. The alert warned of thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with light to moderate rainfall expected across the area. The Badrinath-Joshimath sector was specifically forecast to experience light rain and snowfall, which may have contributed to the adverse flying conditions.
Details regarding the identities of those on board and the precise circumstances leading to the crash were still awaited as coverage revealed. The district administration confirmed that the helicopter lost contact during its return journey from Badrinath Dham to Joshimath, and confirmation of the crash location was pending at the time of initial reports.
“We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centres for better treatment,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated.
Efforts to trace the missing helicopter included deploying aerial search teams and coordinating with disaster management authorities following reports from the district administration. The rescue operation involved multiple agencies working together to locate the aircraft and provide assistance to any survivors.
Further updates on the condition of the passengers and pilot, as well as the outcome of the rescue operation, were expected as authorities continued their response as details emerged. The incident highlighted the risks associated with aviation in mountainous regions, particularly during periods of inclement weather.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.