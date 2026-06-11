Haryana: Rohtak Teacher Suspended After Attending CJP Protest In Delhi

A guest teacher from a government school in Rohtak, Haryana, was suspended on 8 June 2026 after participating in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. The suspension followed the circulation of a video showing her speaking at the protest. The official suspension order did not specify the reason for the action, and the teacher has stated she was not informed of the grounds for her suspension.
According to The Indian Express, the District Elementary Education Officer of Rohtak issued the suspension order on 10 June 2026, placing guest teacher Sulekha Dalal under suspension with effect from 8 June. The order also stated that Dalal would not be permitted to leave her headquarters without prior approval from the competent authority.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the video that went viral featured Dalal speaking at the protest, where she expressed her concerns as a parent. In the video, she stated, "This is a fight. This time it is a fight of 'do or die'. Now, the mother of the cockroach has stepped into the field. We are not part of any group; we are with our children. A mother is the mother of the entire nation."
Coverage revealed that the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar was part of a broader campaign against alleged irregularities in examinations, with the group demanding reforms and accountability in the education system. The protest drew participation from students, parents, and activists, and was one of several such events planned nationwide.
Dalal, when contacted, clarified that she attended the protest as a concerned mother, not as a representative of any organisation. She explained that her son had appeared in a recruitment exam affected by alleged irregularities, which motivated her to join the demonstration as details emerged.
"I went there (to the protest) only as a concerned mother. What I conveyed was a mother's pain. I am not associated with any party or group; nor had I gone to join anyone," she said.
Further information indicated that Dalal was unaware that her participation could result in disciplinary action. She stated, "I was not aware that one cannot go there (to be part of the protest). I feel that at least before suspending me, I should have been informed about the reason for it."
The suspension has drawn attention to the participation of educators and parents in protests related to examination reforms. Reporting indicated that the CJP continues to organise protests in various cities, with demands for transparency and accountability in the conduct of examinations.
"We are starting our nationwide protest from today at the SSPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today, we will be releasing our education manifesto," said CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
The teacher’s suspension order remains in effect, and no official statement has been issued by the Haryana Education Department specifying the grounds for the disciplinary action at this time.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.