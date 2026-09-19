Hardoi Woman Alleges Husband 'Bit Off Her Nose, Threw It In Drain' During Fight

A woman in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, has accused her husband of biting off her nose during a domestic dispute. The incident reportedly occurred after the woman, who had left her husband over two months ago, returned unexpectedly to the marital home. Police responded to the scene and detained the husband for questioning. The woman was initially treated at a local health centre and later referred to a medical college for further care. No formal complaint has been filed by the woman as of 19 September 2026.