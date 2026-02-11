'Baseless': Hardeep Puri Responds to Epstein Files Allegations in Parliament

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri issued a public clarification after his name was reportedly mentioned in connection with the Epstein files during a session in the Lok Sabha.
The clarification followed allegations raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who questioned Puri’s association with Jeffrey Epstein. Puri stated that his interactions were professional and related to his diplomatic duties, and that all relevant information was already in the public domain.
According to The Indian Express, Hardeep Singh Puri addressed the media to refute the allegations, emphasizing that his name was mentioned in the context of international developments and not for any personal misconduct. He explained that references to his name in the files pertained to his tenure as India’s Ambassador to the United Nations and were limited to professional meetings and correspondence.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Puri stated that he had exchanged only one email with Epstein and that it had no connection to any criminal activities associated with Epstein’s private island. He described the allegations as baseless and reiterated that his official interactions were transparent and documented. Puri also criticised the pattern of making unsubstantiated claims in Parliament and then leaving without engaging in debate.
In a related development, coverage revealed that the controversy arose during a broader discussion in the Lok Sabha, where Rahul Gandhi questioned the government’s handling of names mentioned in the Epstein files, including that of businessman Anil Ambani. Gandhi alleged that Puri was aware of who introduced Ambani to Epstein, further intensifying the debate.
“I want to remind you that during today’s Parliament session, my name was mentioned in the context of some developments elsewhere, the Epstein files. I want to clarify that these facts are all public,” Puri said, as quoted in his press conference.
Additional details following statements from Gandhi included questions about why no action had been taken against individuals named in the files. Gandhi claimed to possess data from the US Department of Justice and reiterated his intent to authenticate the information. The Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile, dismissed references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the files as unfounded and originating from a convicted criminal.
Further context provided insight into the global impact of the Epstein files, noting that the release of millions of documents has led to scrutiny of several public figures worldwide. The files contain references to numerous individuals, but the presence of a name does not imply criminal involvement unless substantiated by evidence.
“There are references to only three or four meetings, and all my interactions were entirely professional, related to the Independent Commission on Multilateralism and other international work,” Puri clarified.
Internationally, analysis showed that the Epstein files have named several high-profile individuals from various sectors, including technology and politics. However, the documents themselves do not establish guilt or direct involvement in criminal activities, and many references are related to professional or incidental contact.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.