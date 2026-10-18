Gwalior Temple Tragedy: Truck Kills 15, Sparks Probe And Suspensions

In the early hours of 18 October 2026, a truck crashed into a crowd of devotees gathered for Navratri prayers outside the Sheetla Mata temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The incident resulted in at least 15 fatalities and left more than 25 people injured. The truck, reportedly laden with paddy and bearing a Punjab registration, entered a restricted area, struck devotees and roadside stalls, and brought down a section of the temple wall, trapping several individuals under debris.
According to Deccan Herald, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the removal of the City Superintendent of Police and suspended eight other police personnel following the tragedy. The Chief Minister also announced a detailed inquiry to determine responsibility and ensure strict action against those found negligent.
As reported by coverage revealed, the truck entered the no-entry zone around 1:30 am, crashing through police barricades before hitting the temple’s entrance. The impact caused a section of the wall to collapse, trapping people underneath. The driver reportedly fled the scene, and police initiated a search for him.
Eyewitness accounts described the truck’s approach as sudden and devastating. Hindustan Times highlighted that several families lost multiple members, and survivors questioned how a heavy vehicle could access an area where even two-wheelers were restricted. One eyewitness stated, “My two sons and my brother are gone. I want justice. When even two-wheelers were not being allowed in the area, how was a truck allowed?”
Further reporting indicated that the rescue operation was prolonged, with cranes deployed around 4 am to lift the overturned truck. Some families alleged delays in medical assistance, with one mother stating her son might have survived if he had been transported to a hospital sooner.
“The road near the temple was on a slope, and the truck came speeding down it. Nobody could understand what had happened. We realised the severity only when we heard people screaming,” an eyewitness recounted.
Administrative officials confirmed that the truck had broken through police barricades and that two police personnel were injured while attempting to stop it as details emerged. The Regional Transport Office was directed to examine the vehicle, and the district administration was tasked with submitting a fact-based report.
Preliminary investigations suggested a mechanical failure, possibly brake failure, as the cause of the accident according to officials. The truck owner and driver were later arrested, and a detailed probe was ordered to fix accountability.
Compensation measures were announced, with the state government providing Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 to others with minor injuries as confirmed by authorities. The Prime Minister’s Office also announced ex gratia relief for the victims’ families.
“The safety of all citizens is paramount. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, security arrangements will be reviewed and necessary steps taken. No negligence will be tolerated at any level in public safety,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.