'Hit My Head With Copper Bottle': Retd Army Col Attacked in Gurugram Road-Rage

A retired army colonel was critically injured in Gurugram after being assaulted by six individuals following a minor collision on Golf Course Extension Road near IFC Tower. The incident occurred between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Anil Yadav, aged 54, sustained multiple injuries to his head and face and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sector-38. Police have arrested all six accused, who are residents of Rewari.