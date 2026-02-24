'Hit My Head With Copper Bottle': Retd Army Col Attacked in Gurugram Road-Rage

A retired army colonel was critically injured in Gurugram after being assaulted by six individuals following a minor collision on Golf Course Extension Road near IFC Tower. The incident occurred between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Saturday.
The victim, identified as Anil Yadav, aged 54, sustained multiple injuries to his head and face and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sector-38. Police have arrested all six accused, who are residents of Rewari.
According to Hindustan Times, the accused were identified as Pankaj Kumar (23), Vikas Kumar (21), Nikhil (21), Sahil (22), and Ankit Kumar (22). Two of the accused are students, while the others are employed at a Japanese firm. The group had travelled to Gurugram from Rewari to attend a wedding when the incident took place.
The altercation began after a Hyundai i20, carrying the accused, overtook Colonel Yadav’s car, resulting in a collision. Police statements confirmed that when Yadav exited his vehicle to assess the situation, the confrontation escalated. The accused reportedly smashed the car’s windscreen and lights using beer bottles.
During the assault, one of the accused struck Yadav multiple times on the head with a copper water bottle and forced him to transfer ₹30,000 via UPI for damages. Further details revealed that the accused attempted to kidnap Yadav by forcing him into their car, but he resisted. The assault continued on the road for 20 to 30 minutes before the accused fled the scene.
“After I resisted, they kept assaulting me on the road for 20 to 30 minutes. One of them took my copper water bottle from my car and hit my head with it repeatedly before fleeing,” Yadav stated.
Yadav managed to alert his wife, who then transported him to the hospital for medical attention. Coverage revealed that an FIR was registered at Sector-50 police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal intimidation, rash driving, act endangering life or personal safety of others, mischief causing damage, and extortion.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.