Rs 370 Biryani Remark: Gurugram Police Book Comedian, Techie

Gurgaon Police have registered a criminal case against stand-up comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra following remarks made during a recent comedy show in Gurgaon. The incident, which occurred at DLF Cyber Hub, involved comments that allegedly glorified sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct. The case was filed after a video of the show went viral, prompting widespread public outrage and intervention by the National Commission for Women (NCW).
According to The Indian Express, the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the DLF Phase 2 Police Station. The charges include publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, distribution of digital content, statements conducing to public mischief, and sexual harassment by making sexually coloured remarks. Legal notices have been issued to both individuals, requiring them to join the investigation.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the police took suo motu cognizance of the incident after receiving a notice from the NCW. The viral video, which was seized along with CCTV footage from the venue, showed Jangra recounting a date where he spent Rs 370 on biryani and then sought sexual favours in return. More, who hosted the show, was seen laughing and validating the remarks.
The NCW intervened after the video surfaced online, with Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressing grave concern over the normalisation of gender-based entitlement. The commission issued formal summons to both More and Jangra and scheduled a hearing for 22 June at 4 pm as coverage revealed. The NCW also requested an Action Taken Report from the Haryana Director General of Police within seven days.
Police officials confirmed that legal requests have been sent to social media platforms to remove the controversial video and prevent further circulation. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have stated that apologies issued by the accused will not affect the criminal proceedings as details emerged.
"Any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement, or disrespect towards a woman's autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity, and safety guaranteed to women," the NCW stated.
Following the backlash, both More and Jangra issued public apologies on social media. Jangra also deactivated his Instagram account and was dismissed from his position at a Gurgaon-based firm according to statements. However, police reiterated that the investigation would proceed strictly in accordance with the law, regardless of these apologies.
Further action will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation, with police examining the roles of both accused in uploading and promoting the video on social media. Notices have been served for their appearance before investigators, and authorities have emphasised that any activity violating the dignity and honour of women will face strict legal enforcement as investigation continued.
"Under the directives of the Commissioner of Police, the matter is being thoroughly investigated. Any activity violating the dignity and honour of women will not be tolerated and will face strict legal enforcement," Gurgaon police officials stated.
The Maharashtra Cyber Police also registered a criminal case related to the incident on 11 June, reflecting the broader concern and multi-jurisdictional response to the viral content as reporting indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.