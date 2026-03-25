Gujarat Passes UCC Bill; CM Bhupendra Patel Invokes 'Sanatan Values'

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on 24 March 2026, following a debate lasting over seven hours. The Bill establishes a common legal framework for marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, applying to all residents of Gujarat except Scheduled Tribes and certain constitutionally protected groups. The legislation was approved by a majority voice vote, making Gujarat the second state in India to enact a UCC after Uttarakhand.
According to Live Law, the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026, will also apply to residents of Gujarat living outside the state. The Bill mandates registration of marriages and live-in relationships, prohibits bigamy, and introduces penalties for non-compliance, including fines and imprisonment for offences such as forced or fraudulent marriages.
As reported by The Hindu, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described the Bill as rooted in India’s constitutional and civilisational ethos, referencing Sanatan values and the Rigveda. The Bill requires marriage registration within 60 days, with a penalty of up to ₹10,000 for non-compliance. Forced or fraudulent marriages, as well as bigamy, may result in imprisonment of up to seven years.
As highlighted by Maktoob Media, the Bill was passed amid protests from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, who demanded it be referred to a select committee. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala and other opposition leaders criticised the Bill, alleging it was introduced without adequate consultation and labelling it “anti-Muslim.”
Coverage revealed that the Bill introduces uniform rules for divorce, requiring court approval and registration, and invalidates out-of-court divorces. Women are granted the right to remarry without conditions, and equal inheritance rights for sons and daughters are established across all religions. The Bill also mandates registration of live-in relationships, with penalties for non-registration, and requires parental notification for individuals aged 18 to 21.
“Mandatory registration of marriages, registration of live-in relationships, uniform rules for divorce, equal inheritance rights for daughters and sons, and strict enforcement along with penalty provisions for non-compliance are the key provisions of this bill,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated.
Analysis showed that the Bill was drafted after a high-level committee chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai conducted extensive public consultations and studied legal models from other countries. The Chief Minister emphasised that the Bill aims to strengthen women’s rights and ensure legal protection for children born out of live-in relationships.
Debate in the Assembly lasted over eight hours as detailed by multiple legislators. The Bill was described as “historic” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which highlighted its focus on gender equality and legal uniformity. The opposition, however, argued that the Bill was rushed and questioned the exclusion of certain communities, particularly Scheduled Tribes, from its ambit.
Further details emerged regarding exemptions for Scheduled Tribes and the Bill’s stated objective to eliminate discrimination without interfering in religious rituals. The legislation was presented as a measure to ensure equal justice and security for all citizens, with particular emphasis on women’s rights and protection.
“A common legal framework is necessary for a united and undivided nation, and that reflects our Vedic knowledge. Our ancient verses also say that the truth is one, even if expressed in different ways; and if the truth is one, then even if religions are many, justice must be one,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said while tabling the Bill.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.