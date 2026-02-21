Gujarat Govt Proposes Mandatory Parental Consent for Marriage Registration

The Gujarat government has announced plans to amend the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, 2006, introducing a requirement for parental intimation in all marriage registration applications. The proposed changes aim to address concerns about procedural loopholes, alleged misuse in cases of elopement, and to enhance transparency. The amendments are currently in the draft stage, with a 30-day window open for public feedback before finalisation and notification.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi informed the state assembly that the amendments are intended to protect women, prevent fraud, and restore transparency, particularly in cases of “love marriages and elopements.” The proposed rules require every marriage registration application to include a declaration on whether the bride and groom have informed their parents about the marriage.
Applicants will need to provide the names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers, and contact details of both sets of parents. According to the draft, the assistant registrar will notify the parents within 10 working days after verifying the application. The registrar will then upload these details to a government portal, and the marriage certificate will be issued only after 40 days from the date of application, allowing time for verification, consultation, or objections.
The proposed amendments also shift marriage registrations from lower-level revenue offices to government courts. Coverage revealed that applicants must submit Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, school-leaving certificates, photographs, and, if available, the marriage invitation card. Witnesses from both sides will also need to provide photographs and Aadhaar details.
“The marriage certificate will be issued only after 40 days from the date of application, allowing time for verification, consultation or objections,” Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi stated in the assembly.
The amendments are procedural and do not alter the legal validity of marriages under personal laws. Reporting indicated that under the current rules, couples can register marriages quickly without parental notification, especially in cases of elopement. The Special Marriage Act, 1954, which applies to interfaith or civil marriages in Gujarat, does not require parental consent for adults but mandates a 30-day public notice period for objections.
The government has stated that the proposed changes are designed as a safety mechanism for women, aiming to prevent identity concealment, coercion, and exploitation. Analysis showed that the amendments follow consultations with community representatives and are supported by some political leaders, including Congress MP Geniben Thakor, who emphasised the need to prevent deception and exploitation in the name of love.
“I am not against love marriages, but deception and exploitation in the name of love must be stopped. I have been demanding stricter norms for years to protect our daughters,” Geniben Thakor said.
Gujarat already enforces a stringent anti-conversion law, which penalises unlawful conversion by marriage with imprisonment and fines, with higher penalties if the victim is a minor, woman, or from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. As highlighted in recent developments, the proposed amendments will only come into force after the public consultation process and final notification.
If implemented, Gujarat will become the first state in India to mandate official parental notification for every marriage registration. The government maintains that the changes are intended to enhance procedural safeguards and transparency, not to restrict the rights of consenting adults to marry.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.