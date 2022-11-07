ADVERTISEMENT

Morbi Tragedy: Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Seeks State Response

The court has issued a notice to the state government and SHRC seeking a response within a week.

Varsha
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
Morbi Tragedy: Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Seeks State Response
i

The Gujarat High Court on Monday, 7 November took suo motu cognisance on the Morbi Bridge collapse.

On 30 October, the suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town. The incident resulted in 135 people losing their lives. The bridge was reopened two weeks ago after maintenance and repair work.

The division bench was headed by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar.

The court has also issued a notice to the state government and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking a response within a week.
Also Read

Morbi Tragedy: Lawyers Refuse to Defend Accused, But It's Not Their Job to Judge

Morbi Tragedy: Lawyers Refuse to Defend Accused, But It's Not Their Job to Judge
ADVERTISEMENT

The state and the SHRC have been asked to file separate reports on the matter. The next hearing will be held on 14 November.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, nine people have been arrested in the Morbi bridge collapse case including the managers of the company (Oreva) that worked on the bridge renovation. Apart from that, ticket collectors, security guards and the contractors of the repair and maintenance work have also been arrested.

Also Read

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Alleging Conspiracy to Hide Govt's Negligence?

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Alleging Conspiracy to Hide Govt's Negligence?
ADVERTISEMENT

(With Inputs from LiveLaw)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and breaking-news

Topics:  Gujarat   Morbi   Suo Motu Cognizance 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×