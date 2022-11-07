Morbi Tragedy: Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Seeks State Response
The court has issued a notice to the state government and SHRC seeking a response within a week.
The Gujarat High Court on Monday, 7 November took suo motu cognisance on the Morbi Bridge collapse.
On 30 October, the suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town. The incident resulted in 135 people losing their lives. The bridge was reopened two weeks ago after maintenance and repair work.
The division bench was headed by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar.
The court has also issued a notice to the state government and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking a response within a week.
The state and the SHRC have been asked to file separate reports on the matter. The next hearing will be held on 14 November.
As of now, nine people have been arrested in the Morbi bridge collapse case including the managers of the company (Oreva) that worked on the bridge renovation. Apart from that, ticket collectors, security guards and the contractors of the repair and maintenance work have also been arrested.
(With Inputs from LiveLaw)
Topics: Gujarat Morbi Suo Motu Cognizance
