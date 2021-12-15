Gujarat HC Sends Notice to State, Centre Over PIL Challenging Marital Rape

Verma states that the sub-section 2 of 375 violates the sexual autonomy of women, and defines that sexual intercourse or sexual act by a man with his wife, with the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape.



"This violates the right to live with dignity, right to refuse, right to reproductive choices, right to privacy, etc. It also creates artificial distinction in that if the women can file a complaint against husband in case of physical assault why it can't be considered an offence like in case of rape, which is more serious," states the PIL.



On Tuesday, the High Court issued notices to both the state as well as the central governments, which are returnable on 19 January.