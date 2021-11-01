GST Collection for October at Over Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore

On the other hand, the Council has also taken various steps to discourage non-compliant behaviour, like blocking of e-way bills for non-filing of returns, system-based suspension of registration of taxpayers who have failed to file six returns in a row and blocking of credit for return defaulters.

The number of returns (GSTR-3B) of every month/quarter by the end of next month is a good parameter indicating timely payment of returns and filing of returns.

After the last date of filing of returns, special efforts are undertaken to ensure compliance by the end of the month in form of messaging by GSTN and close follow up by the Centre and State tax administration.