At Nitish Kumar Rally in Tarapur, Youths Stage Protest Over Jobs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 26 October, faced a tough situation while campaigning in Munger district for the 30 October bypoll.



He was addressing the rally at Tetia Bazar under Sangrampur block in Tarapur constituency where a group of 20 youths staged a protest, holding up placards and shouting slogans.



As security personnel tried to stop the agitating youths, who were demanding jobs, the Chief Minister called them off.