GRAP 4 Restrictions Lifted In Delhi As AQI Improves Slightly to 'Very Poor'

Restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 were revoked in Delhi following a marginal improvement in air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 378, moving from the ‘Severe’ to the ‘Very Poor’ category.

Noida and Gurgaon also recorded AQI values in the ‘Very Poor’ range. GRAP Stage 3 restrictions remain in place, including curbs on certain vehicles and hybrid teaching for schools up to Class 5.