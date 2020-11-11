Govt Increases Domestic Flights Capacity to 70% From 60% Earlier 

The Centre on Wednesday, 11 November, allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 per cent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 percent, with immediate effect.

Till now, the Centre had permitted only 60 percent capacity utilization in the domestic sector with effect from 2 September.

In June, the capacity was raised to 45 percent from an initial 33 percent.

In an order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday increased the capacity limit.