Govt Increases Domestic Flights Capacity to 70% From 60% Earlier
In June, the capacity was raised to 45 percent from an initial 33 percent.
The Centre on Wednesday, 11 November, allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 per cent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 percent, with immediate effect.
Till now, the Centre had permitted only 60 percent capacity utilization in the domestic sector with effect from 2 September.
In an order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday increased the capacity limit.
It said that the partial modification of the earlier order has been undertaken after review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations vis-a-vis passenger demand for air travel.
Passenger air services were suspended on 25 March due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, though domestic air services resumed in a phased manner from 25 May.
