Government Notifies Online Gaming Rules 2026, Effective from May 1

The Government of India has officially notified the Online Gaming Rules, 2026, which will come into effect from 1 May 2026. The rules establish a regulatory framework for the online gaming sector, explicitly banning platforms that involve monetary stakes.
The new regime introduces the Online Gaming Authority of India to oversee compliance, classification, and enforcement, while non-money gaming platforms may operate without mandatory registration unless specifically required by the authority.
According to The Indian Express, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, were finalised after extensive inter-ministerial consultations and are designed to address concerns over addiction, fraud, and regulatory inconsistencies across states.
The rules empower the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), housed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to determine whether a game qualifies as an Online Money Game, Online Social Game, or esports.
As reported by Bar and Bench, the OGAI will consist of senior officers from key ministries, including Home Affairs, Finance, Information & Broadcasting, Sports, and Law.
The authority is empowered to direct banks and payment intermediaries to suspend or block transactions linked to games classified as real-money games, providing a financial enforcement mechanism against non-compliant platforms.
The rules draw a clear distinction between games involving monetary stakes and those that do not as clarified by officials. Real-money gaming platforms are explicitly excluded from registration or recognition under the law, while non-money gaming platforms, including casual and social games, may operate without mandatory registration unless specifically notified by the authority.
In the words of S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, “It is very clear that online money gaming is banned and they cannot be registered or determined under the Act.”
Further details from regulatory analysis indicate that the OGAI will classify games based on entry fees, deposits, monetary rewards, and betting mechanisms. The determination process must be completed within 90 days, and registered games will receive certificates valid for up to ten years.
Real-money games are barred from being recognised as esports, and the statute prohibits the offering, advertising, or facilitation of such games, regardless of whether they are based on skill or chance.
Compliance requirements for financial institutions have been expanded following the notification. Banks, payment gateways, and other intermediaries must verify a game’s regulatory status before processing transactions and are required to act on OGAI directions, including suspending or restricting payments to non-compliant platforms.
User protection measures are also mandated as outlined in the framework. These include age verification, parental controls, time restrictions, user reporting tools, and fair-play monitoring. Gaming platforms must disclose their user safety features and internal grievance mechanisms during the application process for determination or registration.
“Most games which are not money games should be able to operate with no obligation to necessarily either be determined or registered,” Krishnan stated.
Enforcement will primarily be routed through the financial system as enforcement details confirm. The government retains enabling powers to direct gaming companies to store traffic data and related information on servers located within India in specific cases, with OGAI empowered to issue future directions on advertising, user safety, and operational compliance.
Stakeholder consultations involved over 2,500 participants, including industry representatives and experts as consultation records show. Despite calls for a broader definition of online gaming, the final rules maintain a restrictive approach, closing the window for real-money gaming formats and shifting the sector to a centralised, prohibition-based regulatory regime.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.