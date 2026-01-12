Golden Globes 2026: 'Adolescence', 'Sinners', 'The White Lotus' Win Big

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on 11 January 2026. The ceremony recognised achievements in film and television from the past year, with "One Battle After Another" and "Sinners" emerging as leading contenders. The event featured a mix of established and new categories, and included notable appearances by international celebrities and presenters.
According to BBC, the Golden Globes honoured a wide range of films and television series, with categories spanning drama, musical or comedy, animation, and non-English language productions. The ceremony also introduced a new award for podcasts, reflecting the evolving landscape of entertainment media.
As reported by The Hindu, "One Battle After Another" led the nominations with nine and secured major wins, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson.
"Sinners," directed by Ryan Coogler, was a strong contender in the drama categories, with Ludwig Göransson winning Best Original Score for the film. Jessie Buckley won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for "Hamnet," while Timothée Chalamet took home Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "Marty Supreme."
On the television side, coverage revealed that "The White Lotus" and "Adolescence" were among the top winners, with "Adolescence" earning recognition in the limited series category. The Globes also awarded performances in both drama and comedy series, with Noah Wyle winning Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama for "The Pitt" and Jean Smart winning Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for "Hacks."
As analysis showed, the ceremony made a significant change by excluding the Best Original Score category from the live telecast, instead presenting it during a commercial break. This decision drew criticism from composers, including Hans Zimmer, who stated, "I think it’s a shame not to honor those people — my friends — who work so hard to become a voice." Zimmer emphasised the importance of music in film, noting, "You don’t have a movie without them."
"I think the work should always be acknowledged. This year is a fantastic year for composers — don’t ignore them, you don’t have a movie without them," said Hans Zimmer.
On the red carpet, reporting indicated that Priyanka Chopra made a notable appearance, accompanied by Nick Jonas. The couple's affectionate gestures were widely shared on social media, and Chopra later presented the Best Actor award in a television drama category alongside Blackpink’s Lisa.
As details emerged, Noah Wyle was announced as the winner for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role in "The Pitt." Priyanka Chopra and Lisa presented the award, highlighting the international presence at the ceremony.
Fashion also drew attention, with further coverage noting Kylie Jenner’s appearance in a gold sequined gown by Ashi Studio. Jenner supported Timothée Chalamet, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and her look was described as a standout moment of the evening.
"Kylie, 28, didn't need a red carpet to make an entrance. The reality TV star and entrepreneur took to Instagram moments before the Golden Globes ceremony to debut her ensemble: a champagne-coloured column gown by Ashi Studio," the report stated.
Additional event highlights included Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sharing a lighthearted moment on the red carpet, with Chopra adjusting Jonas’s tie and Jonas fixing her hair. The ceremony was hosted by Nikki Glaser, and the event continued to serve as a key indicator for the upcoming Academy Awards season.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.