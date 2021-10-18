'Godman' Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Life Sentence in Ex Sect Manager's Murder Case

Victim's son Jagseer said the family finally got the justice, though after much delay. "My grandfather who fought the battle for justice of his son died in 2016. I was just eight years old when my father was murdered in a cold-blooded manner," he told mediapersons.



"Today, after 19 years, my family can sleep in peace," he said.



Prime prosecution witness, Khatta Singh, a former driver of the sect chief, played a crucial role in the case by unfolding a conspiracy behind killing the sect manager.



Earlier, the CBI court had deferred the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence on 12 October. The accused were convicted on 8 October.

The self-styled godman has been undergoing a 20-year sentence at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak, 250 km from state capital Chandigarh, for raping his two disciples, and was sentenced to life for the murder of a journalist in 2002.



Ram Rahim, 52, attended hearings relating to the pronouncement of sentence virtually. He pleaded for mercy on the plea of the charitable works that the sect carried out when he was heading it.

Ranjit Singh, a former follower of Ram Rahim, was shot dead by four assailants on 10 July 2002, at his native Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra district.



The CBI's argument was that Ranjit Singh was murdered as Ram Rahim suspected that he was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter that revealed the sexual exploitation of woman followers at the dera.



The investigating agency opposed the dera chief's plea, saying the victim treated him as "god" and the accused committed offences against him. It said Ram Rahim had criminal antecedents and committed the offence in a cold-blooded manner.



The Punjab and Haryana High Court had recently dismissed a plea seeking the case's transfer to another judge.