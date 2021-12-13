Goa's Lone NCP MLA Churchill Alemao Merges Legislative Unit With Trinamool

Goa's lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Churchill Alemao on Monday, 13 December, claimed that he has merged the legislative unit of the party into the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Alemao, who submitted a copy of the merger resolution to the office of Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar, said that he would be recognised as a Trinamool Congress MLA after the state legislative department issues a formal notification acknowledging his merger.