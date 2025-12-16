Goa Fire Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Held in India After Deportation from Thailand

Thailand authorities deported Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the nightclub in Goa where a tragic fire occurred on 6 December 2025, resulting in the deaths of 25 individuals. The deportation took place on 16 December 2025, amid an ongoing investigation into the incident, which has raised significant concerns regarding safety violations at the venue.

According to *The Hindu*, the brothers had fled to Thailand shortly after the fire, prompting an Interpol Blue Corner Notice against them.



The nightclub, named 'Birch by Romeo Lane', is located in Arpora, North Goa. Following the fire, which sparked widespread outrage, the management faced scrutiny for alleged lapses in safety protocols. The Luthra brothers were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on 11 December 2025, following intervention from the Indian mission in Thailand.

Videos surfaced showing the brothers at Bangkok airport prior to their deportation.