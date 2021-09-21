Goa Polls: Kejriwal Vows 80% Reservation in Private Job for Goan Youth

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 21 September, in a major poll promise, announced 80 percent reservation in private jobs for Goan youth, while assuring allowances to the tune of Rs 3,000 for an unemployed youth in a family and Rs 5,000 for households, whose members have lost jobs in the mining and tourism sector.

Addressing a press conference in Mapusa town in North Goa, Kejriwal also announced the setting up of a Skill University, which the Delhi Chief Minister said would help youth get trained in job-oriented skills, while also announcing a mechanism for ensuring transparency in government recruitment.