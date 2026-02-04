'Sorry, Can't Give Up': Ghaziabad Sisters’ Death by Suicide Over Game Addiction

Three minor sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, died by suicide in the early hours of 4 February 2026 after jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 2 am at Bharat City residential township.

Initial police findings indicate the sisters had developed a strong addiction to a Korean online game, and their parents had objected to their gaming activities prior to the tragedy. The girls were declared dead at a local hospital.