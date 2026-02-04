'Sorry, Can't Give Up': Ghaziabad Sisters’ Death by Suicide Over Game Addiction

Three minor sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, died by suicide in the early hours of 4 February 2026 after jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 2 am at Bharat City residential township.
Initial police findings indicate the sisters had developed a strong addiction to a Korean online game, and their parents had objected to their gaming activities prior to the tragedy. The girls were declared dead at a local hospital.
According to Deccan Herald, the sisters—identified as Pakhi, Prachi, and Vishika—became addicted to a task-based Korean online game during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police stated that the incident followed a period of parental objection to their gaming habits, and the girls had reportedly locked themselves in a room before the fatal jump.
As reported by Hindustan Times, an eyewitness observed the sisters sitting on the balcony glass at around 2 am.
The witness recounted, “Before I could understand anything, they jumped. From what I saw, it appeared that one of the sisters planned to jump and the other two fell trying to save her.” Police confirmed that the girls left behind a diary and a “crying caricature,” along with a note apologising to their father.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the online game in question is described as a “Korean Love Game,” which operates through social media and messaging platforms. The game involves task-based challenges that escalate in difficulty, potentially causing psychological distress. Police indicated that the sisters’ addiction intensified after the pandemic, and they had stopped attending school regularly, raising concerns among their parents.
Coverage revealed that the sisters were highly influenced by Korean culture, even referring to themselves as “Korean princesses.”
Police noted that the family was aware of the girls’ gaming obsession and had attempted to restrict their mobile phone usage, but the sisters managed to regain access to their devices.
The investigation continued as details emerged from an eight-page suicide note recovered at the scene. The note apologised to the parents and directed them to read a diary for further explanation. The diary reportedly contained detailed accounts of the sisters’ gaming activities and daily routines. Police are examining all aspects of the case, including the influence of online gaming and the specific role of the game in the tragedy.
“Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab padh lo kyuki ye sab sach hai (Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true). Read now. I’m really sorry. Sorry, Papa,” the note read.
Analysis showed that the sisters’ close bond was a significant factor, as they reportedly did everything together, including eating, bathing, and attending school. Police are conducting legal proceedings and gathering evidence to determine the exact sequence of events and the extent of the online game’s impact on the sisters’ decision.
The police investigation is ongoing following reports that the girls’ mobile phones will be analysed to identify the specific game and any related communications. Authorities have reiterated the importance of monitoring children’s online activities and have urged parents to remain vigilant regarding digital content and gaming platforms.
