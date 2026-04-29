Major Fire Erupts In Ghaziabad Indirapuram High-Rise, Residents Rescued

A fire broke out on the morning of 29 April 2026 in the Gaur Green Avenue residential society, located in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The blaze originated on the ninth floor of one of the towers and quickly spread to the upper floors, affecting multiple flats.

Emergency services responded promptly, evacuating residents and initiating firefighting operations. No casualties or injuries were reported as of the latest updates, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.