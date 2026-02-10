'This is The Status...': Naravane Clarifies Memoir Status Amid Publication Row

Former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has addressed the ongoing controversy regarding his memoir, "Four Stars of Destiny." The dispute centres on whether the book has been officially published, with conflicting statements from the author, the publisher, and political leaders.
General Naravane responded to the controversy by sharing the publisher Penguin Random House India’s (PRHI) statement on his official X handle, stating, “This is the status of the book.” PRHI clarified that no copies of the memoir, in print or digital form, have been published, distributed, or sold, and that the publisher holds exclusive rights to the work.
As reported by Hindustan Times, General Naravane endorsed the publisher’s position, reiterating that any announcement or pre-order listing does not equate to publication. The publisher warned that any circulation of the memoir constitutes copyright infringement and stated it would pursue legal remedies against unauthorised dissemination.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the controversy intensified after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited a 2023 social media post by General Naravane, which stated, “Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind!” Gandhi questioned the publisher’s claim, saying, “Either Mr Naravane is lying… or Penguin is lying. Somebody needs to clarify… both cannot be telling the truth.”
In the midst of the dispute, further coverage showed that Penguin Random House India explained the difference between an announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book. The publisher stated that a book is only considered published when it is available for purchase through retail channels, not when it is merely announced or available for pre-order.
“A book is published only when it is available at retail channels for purchase,” the publisher clarified, addressing confusion over the memoir’s status.
Analysis showed that the memoir was originally slated for publication in April 2024, with pre-orders announced in 2023, but the release was postponed. Online listings currently show the book as unavailable, and pre-orders have been cancelled. The publisher emphasised that any version in circulation is unauthorised and constitutes a breach of copyright.
Statements from political leaders indicated that the issue became a flashpoint in Parliament, with Rahul Gandhi attempting to quote from the memoir and government ministers objecting on the grounds that the book had not been officially released. The Speaker disallowed references to the unpublished material, leading to disruptions in proceedings.
Ongoing police investigations following reports have focused on the alleged illegal circulation of the manuscript in digital and other formats. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is examining the possible leak or breach involving the unpublished work, and an FIR has been registered.
“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI’s copyright and must immediately be ceased,” the publisher stated.
Legal action is being considered as details emerged about the unauthorised dissemination of the book. The publisher reiterated that the memoir has not yet been cleared for publication and that any circulating versions are illegal. The investigation is ongoing, and the book remains unpublished as of 10 February 2026.
