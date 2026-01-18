GBS Outbreak Claims Two Lives in MP, Govt Ramps up Detection, Treatment

Two people have died and 14 cases have been confirmed following an outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Manasa town, Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh.
The first cases were identified on 12 January 2026, and the state government has initiated emergency measures, including setting up a control room, creating a special hospital ward, and deploying ambulances with life-saving equipment.
The government is covering all treatment costs for affected patients.
According to Deccan Herald, Deputy Chief Minister and Public Health and Medical Education Minister Rajendra Shukla visited Manasa to review the situation.
He confirmed that two patients had died, while two others who were on life support are now out of danger.
The town, with a population of approximately 35,000, has seen a rapid response from health authorities.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the government has directed officials to ensure an adequate supply of medicines and injections, and to conduct door-to-door health surveys.
Awareness campaigns are underway to inform residents about GBS symptoms and preventive measures. The authorities have also established a dedicated control room to coordinate detection and treatment efforts.
Efforts to determine the source of the outbreak are ongoing as coverage revealed. Initial tests on water purification plants and other local sources have not found contamination.
However, samples of blood serum, food items, and other materials have been sent to institutes in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune for further analysis.
GBS is an immunological disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to numbness, muscle weakness, and, in severe cases, difficulty swallowing or breathing.
The disease can sometimes be linked to the consumption of undercooked poultry, unpasteurised dairy, or water contaminated with sewage as analysis showed. The state government has not yet established a definitive cause for the outbreak in Manasa.
"Unfortunately, two patients have died. Two other patients were kept on life support, and their condition is now out of danger," Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla stated.
Door-to-door surveys are being conducted to monitor the health of residents and identify any new cases as details emerged. The government has also deployed ambulances equipped with life-saving systems and is maintaining a stock of necessary medicines and injections at the local hospital.
Community awareness initiatives are being prioritised following reports to help residents recognise early symptoms and seek prompt medical attention. The state continues to monitor the situation closely and is awaiting results from the advanced laboratory tests to guide further action.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.