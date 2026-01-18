GBS Outbreak Claims Two Lives in MP, Govt Ramps up Detection, Treatment

Two people have died and 14 cases have been confirmed following an outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Manasa town, Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh.

The first cases were identified on 12 January 2026, and the state government has initiated emergency measures, including setting up a control room, creating a special hospital ward, and deploying ambulances with life-saving equipment.

The government is covering all treatment costs for affected patients.