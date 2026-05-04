In Jorhat, Gogoi Trails By 18K+ Votes, While CM Himanta Leads in Jalukbari

According to Hindustan Times, Gaurav Gogoi is locked in a see-saw contest in Jorhat, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in 77 seats across Assam, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. The Jorhat seat is considered crucial for the Congress, as Gogoi seeks to reclaim his family’s legacy in Upper Assam.

After eleven rounds of counting, Gogoi was trailing by over 11,000 votes, with the BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami leading in the Jorhat assembly seat.