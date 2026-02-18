Presented Chinese Robodog as Own Invention, Galgotias Univ Ousted From AI Summit

As reported by The Observer Post, the controversy began when a video of Professor Neha Singh introducing Orion went viral. In the video, she described the robot as developed by Galgotias University, which led to allegations that the university was passing off imported technology as its own innovation. The university later clarified that it had not claimed to have built the robot, stating, “Galgotias has not built this robotic dog, nor have we claimed to do so.”