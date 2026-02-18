Presented Chinese Robodog as Own Invention, Galgotias Univ Ousted From AI Summit

Galgotias University was asked to vacate its stall at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi after controversy erupted over its display of a robotic dog. The robot, named Orion, was presented as part of the university’s Centre of Excellence, but was later identified as a commercially available Chinese-made Unitree Go2 model. The incident led to widespread criticism and prompted the university to issue clarifications regarding the ownership and purpose of the robot.
According to The Indian Express, the India AI Impact Summit featured research presentations and industry showcases, but Galgotias University’s stall became the focus after the robotic dog’s origins were questioned. The university was subsequently asked to vacate the expo premises following the controversy.
As reported by The Observer Post, the controversy began when a video of Professor Neha Singh introducing Orion went viral. In the video, she described the robot as developed by Galgotias University, which led to allegations that the university was passing off imported technology as its own innovation. The university later clarified that it had not claimed to have built the robot, stating, “Galgotias has not built this robotic dog, nor have we claimed to do so.”
Coverage revealed that the Unitree Robodog was removed from the Galgotias University stall after the backlash. The university explained that the robot was acquired to provide students with hands-on exposure to advanced technologies, and that its intent was to inspire students to innovate rather than to claim credit for the robot’s manufacture.
Reporting indicated that the university’s clarification was challenged by some online commentators, who pointed to statements made during the summit that appeared to present the robot as an in-house development. The university maintained that the device was used as an instructional tool and not as a showcase of its own engineering.
“The recently acquired robodog from Unitree is part of our commitment to providing students with the best learning resources. It is a means for experimentation, not a showcase of our own engineering. At no point have we stated otherwise,” the university stated.
Further details showed that the backlash intensified after claims surfaced that the university had rebranded the off-the-shelf Chinese robot as ‘Orion’ for the summit. The university reiterated that the robot was purchased for instructional purposes and that its students were using it to expand their knowledge and skills in robotics and artificial intelligence.
Analysis showed that Galgotias University regularly brings advanced technologies from countries such as China, Singapore, and the US to provide exposure to students. The university described the robodog as “a classroom in motion” and emphasised its commitment to nurturing future innovators.
The university’s response also addressed the criticism directly, stating that its broader mission is to keep students ahead of global technological trends. At the end of the clarification, the institution maintained that its efforts are focused on education and innovation, not on importing devices for display.
“Innovation knows no borders, and learning should not either,” the university noted, emphasising its aim to encourage students to understand, question, and improve upon cutting-edge technology.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.