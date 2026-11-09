Gadi Eisenkot To Form New Israeli Govt As Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition

As highlighted by The Guardian, Eisenkot has reached out to allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating his willingness to include members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party in a unity government under his leadership. Eisenkot has argued that the current political crisis requires broad cooperation, saying, “If members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party truly believe this is a time for unity, as they told the president, I cannot conceive of any reason why they would not support a government under my leadership and the principles I have presented.”