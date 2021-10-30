G20 Needs to Help in Increasing Available Funds to WHO: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday, 29 October, said that G20 needs to help in increasing available funds to WHO. Primarily those which are not earmarked, besides supporting ongoing multi-stakeholder mechanisms such as GAVI, CEPI, ACT-A with a specific focus on equitable and affordable access.

Addressing the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting through video conferencing, Mandaviya said that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of International Health Regulations and the need for strengthening global health governance.