'Freedom Cruelly Ripped Away From Him': Family on Sanjiv Bhatt's 8 Years of Jail

Despite the prolonged incarceration, the family asserts that Bhatt’s refusal to surrender his conscience remains intact. At the end of their statement, Aakashi and Shantanu called on others to defend the independence of institutions and the rule of law, stating, “We must stand together and raise our voices … not only for our father, Mr Sanjiv Bhatt, but also for all those who have sacrificed everything to protect the rights, freedoms and values that belong to every citizen of our country.”